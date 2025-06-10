Goldbergh opens pop-up at Harrods as global expansion continues

Luxury performancewear brand Goldbergh has opened its first-ever pop-up at Harrods, reinforcing its strong international retail trajectory and growing presence within the global luxury sports sector.

The installation features a curated selection from the spring/summer 2025 collection, including a tennis-focussed capsule in a refined black and white palette, designed for movement and elegance on and off the court. The collection reflects Goldbergh’s signature blend of fashion-forward design with functional performance.

Credits: Goldbergh

Goldbergh’s growth in the wholesale sector

This latest launch follows a series of successful wholesale partnerships across key global markets, underlining Goldbergh’s ongoing commitment to B2B growth. The brand’s continued expansion into leading retail destinations highlights its ability to scale strategically while maintaining its premium positioning.

Goldbergh is known for working closely with its retail partners, offering a tailored, made-to-measure approach to seasonal assortments and in-store experiences. The Harrods activation reflects that bespoke mindset, bringing the brand’s luxury sports DNA to a global audience in one of the world’s most iconic retail environments. With a growing international footprint and a dedicated B2B strategy, Goldbergh remains a brand worth watching as it continues to build momentum with a new activewear collection approaching, offering versatile, quality sportswear options for retailers.

Goldbergh unveils SS26 Active collection in Paris

Goldbergh invites guests to an exclusive first look at its Spring/Summer 2026 Active collection. The event will be held on June 27, 2025, from 11:00 to 19:00 at the elegant Bachaumont Hotel in the heart of Paris.

Goldbergh Spring/Summer 2026 Invitation Credits: Goldbergh