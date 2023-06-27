Goldbergh SS24 integrates casual, fitness, tennis and beach as essential themes

In the heart of the Sunshine State lies a coastal gem that needs no introduction: Miami Beach. The vibrant oasis of sun, sand and style is alluring with its glittering skyline and renowned nightlife. The new Goldbergh activewear collection showcases a captivating fusion of bold colors and tropical prints, capturing the essence of Miami's energetic atmosphere.

Due to Miami Beach's close association with beachwear, this year's collection incorporates an extensive selection of glamorous yet functional swimwear styles and stylish cover-ups.

Miami magic

The Miami Magic theme reflects the playful colors of the iconic lifeguard towers with the glamorous allure of bathing casinos. Inspired by the fusion of retro charm and modern extravagance, the collection seamlessly blends the nostalgic joy of roller skates with the cutting-edge allure of state-of-the-art shopping malls, tantalizing restaurants and luxurious hotels. Prepare to be dazzled by fresh color combinations accompanied by a touch of silver, as their newest accent.

Gold Standard

Miami Beach’s vibrant nightlife scene has earned its reputation and sets the Gold Standard. Introducing their collection that blends shapes and styles so fancy and special, you'll find yourself wanting to wear them to the next glamorous soirée. These styles are effortlessly bridging the sunny days and electrifying nightlife, where your activewear becomes the ultimate party attire.

It's time to redefine what it means to be effortlessly chic and party-ready in the world of sportswear!