Goldbergh x Mytheresa: The world of high-end skiwear

Goldbergh, a name synonymous with high-performance and bold design in the world of sportswear, is collaborating with Mytheresa, the renowned online luxury fashion retailer. Together they present a very limited edition that merges the worlds of high-end fashion and skiwear like never before.

We are proud to be establishing an exclusive partnership with such renowned names in the fashion industry. Sales Director of Goldbergh

Get ready to make a slope statement with these five exclusive styles, featuring a ski suit that impresses with its surprising fashion details and its splashes of hot pink amongst a classic black and white combination. Also included in the collection is a bold reinterpretation of Goldbergh’s icons in an outstanding jaguar print. All styles are available in sizes ranging from 32 to 46.

Video: Goldbergh, Goldbergh x Mytheresa Collection

The full collection is available on Goldbergh’s website as well as Mytheresa’s website.

Goldbergh x Mytheresa Collection Credits: Goldbergh

About Goldbergh

Goldbergh incorporates fashion into sportswear design to make women feel special and confident before, during and after sports & leisure activities. Since Goldbergh’s establishment in 2010, Goldbergh has experienced exponential international growth. The Dutch brand has made a significant impact on the fashion scene, known for its fusion of high-performance sportswear and luxury fashion.

ABOUT THE BRAND Read more about Goldbergh on their brandpage

About Mytheresa

Mytheresa, a global luxury e-commerce platform, delivers meticulously curated high-end fashion for women, men, and children. Established as a boutique in 1987 and expanding online in 2006, it now serves over 130 countries with a selection of over 200 luxury brands.