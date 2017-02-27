Google's “Really Blue" Jeans - awesome or awful?

There really is no accounting for taste and Google's new “Really Blue" jeans seem to be a case in point: people either find them awesome or awful with very little sentiment in the middle. And that's probably why they are so sought after because they are awfully nice and “really difficult“ to buy too.

Tech giant Google collaborated with British fashion designer Christian Cowan to make sure the jeans match in colour with its “Really Blue“ Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones. Instead of the usual five, this jeans has only one pocket - that too with ruffles and accompanied by glittery stars - because Google believes that people do everything on one smartphone nowadays, thus no need to carry other gadgets. Car keys and house keys will be carried nonchalantly in one's hand then we assume?

Christian Cowan approves of the result in any case and remembers the process: “I went through endless colour matches to make sure they were exact because obviously, no one has ever done it before so it took a bit of time to get it perfect.“

Google's “Really Blue“ jeans are really whacky

“It’s awesome to be working with Google on this project and a challenge that I couldn’t resist. ‘Really Blue’ is such a unique colour and the concept behind it really appealed to me,“ enthuses Cowan who is known for his “selfie hat“. He graduated last year from London College of Fashion and had his New York Fashion Week debut this month. Well-known personalities like Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus and Brooke Candy are already fans of his glam rock creations.

Tech and fashion crossovers are not unusual, however, it is usually fashion that inspires electronic gadgets and not vice versa. “I think technology and fashion belong together more than they are shown already. They’re both constantly innovating and creating something new,“ commented Cowan according to Metro.co.uk.

Fans of the “Really Blue“ jeans could find it a bit difficult to buy them as those interested in getting a pair need to contact Cowan for a fitting session, which will also determine the final price.

If sales of the “Really Blue“ smartphones are anything to go by how the jeans may do, then they should be sold out soon. First, the “Really Blue“ Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones became all the rage in the US, then in Canada, before the trend made its way across the Atlantic to the UK and Germany.

Photo: Christian Cowan Facebook