GOT BAG launches monochrome special edition

GOT BAG expands its product range: to underline the brand's clear and reduced aesthetics and to take the minimalist product design further, the iconic, three-colored zipper flags as well as all equipment elements for the new 'Monochrome Edition' are for the first time tonally matched to the color of the main material made of Ocean Impact Plastic. The GOT BAG logo, which is clearly contrasted in the regular product range, also blends in seamlessly with the color scheme.

Initially for a short time only, the products will be offered in four different, timeless shades: black, oyster, stingray and soft shell. The popular GOT BAG ROLLTOP as well as the HIP BAG will each be available in all four variations, while the recently added ROLLTOP LITE to the GOT BAG range will be launched in oyster and stingray. With this Special Edition, GOT BAG challenges its own standard of timelessness - the even more classic alternative to the Hero product is intended for all those looking for a backpack that matches every outfit and every season.