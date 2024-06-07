Graduate Fashion Week: showcasing the future of fashion

Graduate Fashion Week (GFW), the world’s largest showcase of BA fashion talent, is just around the corner. This premier event, held every June in London by the Graduate Fashion Foundation, is for anyone passionate about the future of fashion design and innovation.

The Graduate Fashion Foundation (GFF) is a cornerstone of the fashion industry, serving as a vital link between education and employment. Founded in 1991, the GFF has been discovering and nurturing new talent for over three decades. Their mission is to bring together graduates, educators, and industry leaders to support and encourage the next generation of fashion professionals.

A celebration of fashion

Graduate Fashion Week is a celebration of creativity, innovation, and future trends in fashion. This annual event attracts a plethora of guests, including top industry professionals, press, and recruiters from around the globe, all eager to scout the freshest talent. Here’s what you can expect at this year’s GFW.

Catwalk shows and exhibitions

GFW offers a platform to witness the creativity of fashion graduates from the most reputable UK and international universities. With 26 different fashion disciplines on display, the week is packed with catwalk shows, exhibitions, and showcases that highlight the diversity and innovation within the fashion industry.

Key events to attend

All university shows - Graduate Fashion Week invites industry members, media and the general public to experience all catwalk shows produced by participating universities.

Kornit Catwalk Show (Monday 10 June, 19:45) - Featuring a selection of 15 print design collections, this show is the result of a competition in collaboration with Kornit Digital. Enjoy a drinks reception while exploring cutting-edge print designs.

- Featuring a selection of 15 print design collections, this show is the result of a competition in collaboration with Kornit Digital. Enjoy a drinks reception while exploring cutting-edge print designs. GFW International (Wednesday 12 June, 10:30) - This event spotlights talent from leading international design schools, including The New School Parsons, Donghua University, and Bunka Fashion College. It’s a global showcase of the best and brightest in fashion design.

- This event spotlights talent from leading international design schools, including The New School Parsons, Donghua University, and Bunka Fashion College. It’s a global showcase of the best and brightest in fashion design. Industry Breakfast (Tuesday 11 June, 09:30) - A networking opportunity not to be missed. Connect with industry leaders and fellow professionals over breakfast.

- A networking opportunity not to be missed. Connect with industry leaders and fellow professionals over breakfast. Sustainability Hub - Throughout the week, participate in workshops, talks, and activities focused on sustainability and circular fashion. Learn how the next generation is addressing environmental challenges in fashion.

- Throughout the week, participate in workshops, talks, and activities focused on sustainability and circular fashion. Learn how the next generation is addressing environmental challenges in fashion. Kloss Films - Experience a curated selection of the best student fashion films in an on-site movie room.

Tickets

Whether you’re an industry veteran, a budding designer, or a fashion enthusiast, GFW offers something for everyone.

For more information on events and to purchase tickets, visit the GFW website. Join us in celebrating the creativity and innovation of tomorrow’s fashion leaders at Graduate Fashion Week!

Industry tickets for the Graduate Fashion Week can be found here.

Credits: Graduate Fashion Foundation

Talks

GFW 2024 will feature a series of talks and masterclasses in partnership with The Business of Fashion. Topics include:

What are Fashion Recruiters Looking For in New Talent?

Understanding Generative AI in the Fashion Workplace

How to Protect Your Mental Health Working in Fashion

Furthermore, visitors will have the opportunity to attend talks on the following subjects, aimed at assisting graduating students in their emergence into the fashion industry.

How to start a viral fashion brand

Showing up as yourself: Addressing fashion’s diversity gap

Fashion in a climate crisis: How you can be the change

Life after uni: Navigating career and life challenges