Green Flags: Puma's new sustainability podcast challenges assumptions

German sportswear giant Puma is hoping to engage Gen Z with environmental consciousness with its newly launched "Green Flags", an innovative podcast series that transforms sustainability education into a competitive narrative.

Featuring Manchester United captain Maya Le Tissier, fashion influencer Oli Bromfield, and content creator Moses Duckrell, the five-part series reimagines climate action as an entertaining challenge. Each episode dissects complex environmental issues through accessible, playful experiments.

"The climate crisis can seem overwhelming," notes Anne-Laure Descours, Puma's Chief Sourcing Officer. "But individual choices matter profoundly."

The podcast's ambitious scope ranges from carbon footprint analysis to textile circularity. Highlights include exploring breakfast's environmental impact, demonstrating wardrobe restoration techniques, examining material sustainability, experimenting with renewable electricity generation, and showcasing upcycling innovations.

Strategically timed alongside Puma's Vision 2030 sustainability targets, "Green Flags" represents a calculated effort to translate corporate environmental commitments into digestible, youth-oriented content.

By gamifying sustainability challenges, Puma aims to transform passive awareness into active engagement—a nuanced approach to corporate social responsibility that speaks directly to fashion's emerging conscious consumer demographic.