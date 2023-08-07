Gucci continues commitment to accessibility and inclusion, despite leadership changes

While Gucci's recent media coverage has predominantly highlighted shifts in leadership and a deceleration in Kering's revenue, noteworthy strides are being made in the brand's endeavors toward accessibility and inclusion.

Under previous creative director Alessandro Michele and chief Marco Bizzari, Gucci became a brand with steadfast dedication to accessibility and disability inclusion, yielding remarkable advancements across all organisational tiers - from corporate headquarters to customer interactions within their stores.

In the US its commitments were underscored with an accolade for "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion," as awarded by the Disability Equality Index.

Now, as new technologies revolutionise the retail industry, Gucci said it is broadening its partnership with Aira, a smartphone-based visual interpreting service catering to blind and low-vision patrons. The initiative underscores the brand's enduring pledge to fostering inclusivity and accessibility for both customers and employees. Following a successful launch in Miami Bal Harbour and Beverly Hills stores, Gucci is poised to extend the Aira service to an additional 22 locations across North American cities, including New York, Washington, D.C., Detroit, Houston, Toronto, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Atlanta.

Fostering disability inclusion

Within the workplace, Gucci's systematic transformation aims to generate increased prospects for individuals with disabilities. The company's distinction in the Disability Equality Index, a benchmark tool developed by the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN, underscores its preeminent position in the realm of accessibility and disability inclusion, having achieved a perfect score of 100.

Guided by the Global Equity Board, which includes notable figures like Sinéad Burke and Bethann Hardison, Gucci sets ambitious objectives aligned with Kering's broader diversity, equity, and inclusion mission. The Diversity & Inclusion Committee further translates these goals into actionable policies.

As the company undergoes a radical transition under new operational and creative management, there is hope the foundation it has built will not be lost.