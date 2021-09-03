Gucci is the most popular designer shoe brand in Europe

Gucci is Europe’s most popular shoe brand, with 215,000 searches according to research from footwear health experts FootActive.

From a list of top ten brands, Gucci was the most popular shoe brand across 31 countries including France, Russia and Spain. In the United Kingdom, the most popular shoe brand is Valentino Shoes with 12,000 searches. Valentino shoes were the most desired shoes in 10 countries including Italy, Bulgaria and Croatia.

Using SEO tools and resources from Ahrefs, the monthly search volume was pulled for each designer brand’s shoe per European country, with Gucci firmly in first place, followed by Valentino, who garnered 79,000 searches, Jimmy Choo 44,000 searches, Chanel and Steve Madden 30,000 each and Prada 28,000. Saint Laurent rounded out the top ten with 1,900 searches.

While designer footwear is coveted by many, the research aims to analyse which shoes are the most popular across Europe.

