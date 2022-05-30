Gucci launches smart ring with Finish brand Oura

Gucci is launching a smart ring with finnish tech company Oura.

Oura rings are a sleep and activity tracker measuring the physiological signals of one’s body in relation to their lifestyle. The company has marketed itself as a fashionable alternative to clunky wearable tech products and users appreciated the simplicity of its designs.

The Gucci x Oura ring measures heart rate, temperature and sleep, and allows the wearer to make the most of their potential thanks to the information and indications provided by the app.

In a statement Gucci said “the wearable technology ring unlocks a unique perspective given by hidden messages from the body, empowering individuals to connect with themselves throughout the day via wellness insights."

“Empowering individuals to discover each day’s potential, a curated library of guided audio sessions and videos provides guidance on how to interpret the body’s signals. Science-backed content can teach how daily choices and habits affect overall health, while instant feedback shows how your body responds to each guided audio session, allowing you to choose the best ones for you.”

The ring features Oura’s latest Generation 3 technology, and is designed with Gucci’s intertwining G logo in 18 carat gold. The ring weighs just four grams and retails for 820 pounds or 950 dollars.