Gucci launches sustainable Off the Grid collection

Gucci is continuing its momentum to be a luxury leader in sustainability, launching Gucci Off The Grid as part of its Gucci Circular Lines.

The initiative comes as the Florentine fashion house expands into circular production collections and making good on its promise to be mindful of the environmental impact of its products.

The range, which includes luggage, accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear, is gender neutral, uses organic recycled materials, all of which can be traced from renewable and sustainable sources. Among these is Econyl, a regenerated nylon that uses pre and post consumer waste.

The collection is available for pre-order on its website where it also published a campaign featuring veteran actress Jane Fonda and rapper Lil Nas X.

“The collection is the result of teamwork, where everyone has brought something,” said Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele. “Also in the countryside there is the idea of dialogue between people, who build something new. I imagined that we could all build together, a bit like children playing in the park, a tree house in the center of a metropolis, because we all need to build this house or find out that the planet exists even where it seems to us that it is not there, or that it is far away.”

