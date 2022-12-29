Gucci opens first stand-alone luxury travel store in Paris

Gucci has opened its first dedicated stand-alone store selling luggage and travel accessories in Paris.

Located at 229 Rue Saint-Honoré, Gucci Valigeria is a two-storey boutique with an interior inspired by luxury travel from the Belle Époque period. “The décor evokes the atmosphere of an elegant vintage railway carriage, where furniture and finishes in dark walnut contrast with the fabric surfaces in neutral tones,” a note from the luxury brand said. The store is decorated with vintage light fixtures and its window displays mirror luggage carts.

“Gucci Valigeria is a reminder of our Florentine roots and our timeless craftsmanship,” Marco Bizzarri, President and CEO of Gucci, told WWD. “It is a symbol of our tradition, which is now being reinterpreted for the modern traveler and explorer. Rue Saint-Honoré in Paris is the ideal place to host our first Gucci Valigeria boutique, a space designed to give access to a unique world made up of continuous travel and discovery".

“The opening of our first Gucci Valigeria boutique on Rue Saint-Honoré represents the next stage in our ongoing strategy to reinforce our leadership in the travel category,” Bizzarri said.

In the store, Gucci travel essentials including weekend bags and suitcases are merchandised alongside special items like its “Off the Grid” trunks made from regenerated Econyl nylon.