Gucci partners with Zepeto to personalise avatars and virtual world

As the worlds of fashion and gaming inch ever closer together, Gucci has announced a partnership with Zepeto, the app and social media platform to personalize avatars and create virtual worlds.

Zepeto allows users to turn selfies into 3-D animated avatars, which can then ‘meet’ other user’s characters on the ‘Zepeto Street’— virtual world for users to create and engage with others. As part of Gucci’s collaboration, users will be able to dress their avatar in pieces from the House collections through in-app purchases.

The collaboration will allow users to dress their Zepeto 3-D avatars in pieces from Gucci’s latest collections and interactively explore the Gucci Villa space.

Other luxury brands including Valentino and Marc Jacobs have previously teamed up with the game Animal Crossing to expand social content and reach.

According to Luxury Daily brands have the opportunity to use technology to personalize consumers’ experiences – from using QR codes and augmented reality to leveraging Big Data to build complex customer profiles that empower salespeople to offer consumers a completely bespoke shopping experience.

Image via Gucci