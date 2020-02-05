Gucci plans cruise 2021 runway show in San Francisco

The Gucci Cruise 2021 collection will be presented in San Francisco in May 2020. This is following a five-year trend of the Italian luxury brand showing its cruise collections in places with cultural significance.

Past runway locations have been the Dia-Art Foundation in New York, the Cloisters of Westminster Abbey in London, the Palatine Gallery in Palazzo Pitti in Florence, the Promenade Des Alyscamps in Arles and the Capitoline Museums in Rome.

According to a press statement, Alessandro Michele selected San Francisco as the location to unveil Gucci's 2021 line due to the city's history as a place of liberal activism. "A cultural melting pot and the setting for many historic moments that have shaped the world, San Francisco is a symbol for liberty, where antidotes to discrimination have been cultivated, sowing the seeds for freedom of self-expression for many," the statement reads.

The statement further explains that Michele intends to portray a vision for Gucci of the acceptance of diversity and the right to be oneself. Gucci has been on a mission to promote diversity over the past 12 months. This has included the appointment of Renée E. Tirado as its first global director of diversity and inclusion and the Gucci Changemakers scholarship and a Cultural Awareness Learning Program to educate its employees on diversity and inclusion.