Gucci renews its gender equality certification in Italy

Gucci has renewed its Gender Equality certification, obtained following a recertification audit conducted by Bureau Veritas Italia, an internationally accredited and recognised certification body.

The recertification audit involved 14 companies operating in Italy within Gucci's corporate, retail and industrial sectors. The certification measures performance in six key areas: culture and strategy; governance; human resources management processes; professional growth opportunities and inclusion for women; gender pay equity; and support for parenthood and work-life balance.

“Gucci's renewal of the Gender Equality certification reflects a commitment that goes beyond regulatory compliance or achieving specific goals. Creating an environment where every individual can express their talent, contribute and grow is a fundamental element of how we do business and build the future of the maison. We are proud of the results achieved. We are also even more aware of our responsibility to continue promoting a culture based on merit, inclusion and equal opportunities,” stated Francesca Bellettini, president and CEO of Gucci, in a statement.

Gucci Equilibrium impact report 2025 published on the brand's website

This journey is among the initiatives detailed in the new Gucci Equilibrium impact report 2025. Published on Thursday on the company's website, the report presents a selection of key strategic actions developed and strengthened over the past year. These actions aim to consolidate and further solidify the maison's commitments to people and the planet.

Among the achievements is the recognition as one of the 2025 Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion for the fourth consecutive year. The company achieved a score of 100 percent in the US, Canada and Brazil, extending the recognition to the UK for the first time.

A total of 745 employees were involved in craft and technical training courses for leather goods and footwear at the Accademia delle Arti e dei Mestieri. 20 students completed the fashion product prototyping course in partnership with the Istituto Secoli. 54 students participated in the 'Adotta una Scuola' programme, developed with Fondazione Altagamma and dedicated to leather goods and metal accessories.

Absolute greenhouse gas emissions reduced by 20 percent year-over-year

Furthermore, absolute greenhouse gas emissions were reduced by 20 percent year-over-year, considering Scopes one, two and three combined. This achieved a 45 percent reduction compared to the 2022 baseline.

The use of responsible materials also increased. Achievements include 100 percent of precious metals from responsible sources; 90 percent organic or recycled cotton; 96 percent recycled or responsibly managed viscose; and 92 percent organic, recycled or responsibly sourced wool and cashmere.

The company achieved 99 percent overall traceability for its main raw materials, with 100 percent for leather and precious skins and 77 percent for cellulosic fibres.

The company confirmed 100 percent use of renewable energy as part of its Re100 commitment, bringing the number of Leed-certified sites to 163.

The results also include the strengthening of circular economy programmes. Gucci-Up recovered 485 tonnes of unused leather and fabrics and regenerated 32 tonnes of metal scrap. Gucci Scrap-less saved 715,000 litres of water and 68,000 kWh of energy, while also avoiding the use of nine tonnes of chemicals.

The brand has expanded the use of materials from regenerative agriculture in its collections. This was achieved through investments in projects dedicated to wool, silk, cotton and denim cotton, and by launching a new project for regenerative leather.