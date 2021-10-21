Gucci sets location for next runway show

Gucci has set the location for its upcoming “Gucci Love Parade” fashion show. Los Angeles’ Hollywood Boulevard will be playing set to the show scheduled to take place on November 2.

Gucci selected Los Angeles because they wanted to highlight the intersection of creativity and culture within the city and its rebirth post pandemic. As part of Gucci’s Equilibrium program, the brand will provide support to Los Angeles and Hollywood communities through a donation to the city’s homelessness and mental health programs.

This year, Gucci is also marking its 100th anniversary. Gucci’s parent company Kering recently posted Q3 results, and while the overall company saw growth, Gucci did fall short of expectations. The brand, along with Balenciaga, are considered the two biggest cash cows for Kering.