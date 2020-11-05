Gucci to present new collection via film series

Brands are trying to find more ways to get creative during the era of coronavirus as editors, buyers, stylists, and other industry personnel are unable to travel for shows. Gucci, who opted out of the traditional fashion calendar this season, just announced that that for their next collection debut they will be releasing a film entitled “Overtire of Something that Never Ended.”

The latest line has been described as “no longer constrained by the old notion of seasonality,” in the form a seven-part mini film series that will be released in drops from November 16 through November 22. The film is directed by Academy Award nominee Gus Van Sant. Gucci has already lined up an A-list group of stars and friends of the house to star in the film series including Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Florence Welch, Jeremy O. Harris, Silvia Calderoni, Paul B. Preciado, Achille Bonito Oliva, Darius Khonsary, Lu Han, Ariana Papademetropoulos, Arlo Parks and Sasha Waltz.

Gucci is also using this live-streaming event as an opportunity to help showcase emerging designer talent that creative director Alessandro Michele has had his eye on. These designers include Collina Strada, Ahluwalia, Shanel Campbell, Stefan Cooke, Cormio, Charles De Vilmorin, JordanLuca, Mowalola, Yueqi Qi, Rave Review, Gui Rosa, Rui, Bianca Saunders, Boramy Viguier and Gareth Wrighton.

The films were shot in Rome. They will be released daily through the course of festival on YouTube Fashion, Weibo, Gucci YouTube, and the dedicated GucciFest.com website.

photo: courtesy of Ritual Projects