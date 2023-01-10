Guerlain launches collaboration with Maison Matisse

French beauty house Guerlain has collaborated with Maison Matisse, the legacy company founded by painter Henri Matisse's great grandson, on a limited edition collection based on the late painter’s palette.

Guerlain, which is owned by LVMH, said it had a close relationship with art since its inception in 1828. Over the years, generations of Guerlain perfumers have found inspiration in the avant-garde artists of their times to elevate their creations. This connection has grown more tangible since 2005 with the launch Guerlain Haute Parfumerie.

“We are extremely fortunate to have Maison Matisse show its trust in us for these new creations. Our partnership is anchored by shared values of excellence, exacting standards and elegance, joined by a mutual love of beauty, nature and art,” says Ann-Caroline Prazan, Guerlain Director of Art, Culture and Heritage.

Jean-Matthieu Matisse, founder of Maison Matisse, notes: “My great-grandfather’s works are very multi-sensory, his was a world full of plants and flowers and they became recurring motifs in his work. There are thus myriad compelling connections between his work and the artistry of Guerlain perfume. That’s why we were delighted to embark on this collaboration, especially since we share values, exacting standards, a respect for precision and a love of color. This celebration of happiness is a beautiful initiative and a first for Maison Matisse.”

The Exceptional Piece – The Bee Bottle Maison Matisse Edition

The Maison Matisse edition of the Bee Bottle is entirely decorated with emblematic motifs inspired by La Musique, a work from the artist created 1939. A fragrance inspired by Matisse’s colours, Jasmin Bonheur, is limited to just 1,000 pieces worldwide.

While LVMH does not break down financial figures for its individual houses, its perfume and cosmetics division last year saw revenue of 6.6 billion euros, slightly below pre-pandemic sales when it reported 6.8 billion euros in sales in 2019.