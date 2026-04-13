Gymshark to open first-ever gym in Miami

British fitness and apparel brand Gymshark is evolving into a physical-first community model with the launch of its debut public gym in Miami’s Wynwood district, strengthening its footprint in the US market.

The ‘Gymshark Lifting Club’ is set to open this summer in Miami. The brand chose the city for its deep-rooted lifting heritage, noting that the Wynwood neighbourhood has 'health and fitness coursing through its veins'."

“The fitness culture, the lifting legacy, the insatiable appetite for health meant it could only ever be Wynwood,” adds Gymshark. “Whether it’s serious bodybuilding and powerlifting gyms or high-end luxury fitness centres and outdoor beach workouts, the culture of fitness is felt throughout the city everywhere you turn. It really is the perfect location for this historic opening.”

Gymshark and R.A.D footwear collection Credits: Gymshark

Ben Francis, founder and chief executive of Gymshark, said in a statement: “The question I’ve been asked the most over the past 13 years is ‘when is Gymshark going to open a gym?’. Our community has been crying out for it, and it’s something I’ve always dreamed about, but the timing and location had to be right.

“I’ve visited Miami many times, but even from the very first visit, I knew this would be the only place to open Gymshark’s first gym. The fitness culture, the lifting legacy, the insatiable appetite for health meant it could only ever be Wynwood. This will be a gym desired by our community, inspired by our community and, most importantly, for our community.”

Gymshark evolves business model to open gym

Gymshark New York City flagship at 11 Bond Street Credits: Gymshark

The opening marks a pivotal shift in Gymshark’s business model, evolving from a digitally-native, direct-to-consumer (D2C) powerhouse, where its e-commerce reaches more than 20 million members across 230 countries, into a hybrid omnichannel brand that integrates physical retail stores, alongside its own-operated gyms.

The transition follows the success of its experimental stores that blend retail with public workout spaces, as seen in its first flagship store on Regent Street in London that opened in 2022, and its most recent opening in the US on Bond Street, New York. As well as its ‘Lifting Club’ events, such as its biggest-ever Lift event that featured in Miami last year, where more than 20,000 fitness fanatics came down to lift, meet their heroes, and set personal bests with fellow trainers.

Francis added: “We talk a lot about being the gym brand. I genuinely believe that opening our own gym only strengthens that claim. And, at the end of the day, a lot of people always assumed we owned gyms, purely because of the name. Well, now we do, and I’m so proud to say that ‘We Do Gyms’.”

Gymshark adds that further details about the exact location of the gym, how to sign up, and the exact opening date will be announced in the coming weeks.

The announcement follows Gymshark reporting its 13th consecutive year of sales growth in its 2025 financial year (FY25), with revenue reaching 646 million pounds, despite a decline in profit due to retail investments. Francis at the time stated that its decline in profits was due to “investing in building a truly long-term brand, a globally iconic British brand that can stand the test of time”.

Gymshark has stores in London, Manchester, Amsterdam, Dubai and in the US, in the shopping centre Roosevelt Field (New York) and on Bond Street, New York.