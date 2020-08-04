H&M launches collaboration with Beirut-based designer Sandra Mansour

Swedish high street giant H&M has collaborated with Beirut-based designer Sandra Mansour dedicated to the love of nature. Mansour, who is best known for her romantic and ethereal aesthetic, founded her label in 2010, taking inspiration from art and the rich surroundings of Beirut.

The range, called Sandra Mansour x H&M, will include a capsule of dresses, blouses and skirts, as well as a tailored blazer, printed T-shirt and hoodie.

H&M said the collection draws inspiration from elements of nature and female artists such as Toyen, Dorothea Tanning, Lena Leclercq and Bibi Zoghé.

Maria Östblom, head of design womenswear at H&M, said: “The first things you notice about Sandra Mansour’s designs are their dreamy qualities and sheer beauty, but then you get further drawn into the craftsmanship, the storytelling and the modern youthfulness. There’s also something empowering about the femininity. We’re proud to be collaborating with such a trailblazer and look forward to launching the collection worldwide!”

Sandra Mansour said: “The inspiration for the H&M collaboration was nature and natural elements. Especially the sunflower, which represents the cycle of life, and its dependency on sun and light. Poetry and painters inspired the selection of fabric – the dark laces, jacquards, and embroidered organza. With the Fleur du Soleil collection, I want to talk to women around the world by sending a message of hope, something we really need right now.”

The Sandra Mansour x H&M collection will launch in stores and online on 6 August.

Image courtesy H&M