H&M pledges 500,000 dollars to organizations striving for racial justice

The H&M group is donating 500 thousand dollars to the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, Color of Change and the ACLU. Each organisation fights for justice, economic rights and empowerment of the black community.

"The recent killings of more members of the black community in the US leave us devastated and heartbroken. "Their lives, and the lives of all black people taken by violence, mattered," reads a statement by the group's CEO, Helena Helmersson, posted to the company's blog page.

H&M plans to provide its colleagues with resources to help educate on implicit bias and to assemble a task force of black leaders to help advise the company on further strides it can make. Additionally, H&M plans to develop a stronger relationship with historically black colleges and universities in the U.S and increase community events to empower the black community.

Helmersson continued, "We also acknowledge our past mistakes and they have made us acutely aware of how much we still need to learn. As a company, we are growing, but we can and must do better. We re-commit to taking tangible steps to challenge racism and support our colleagues, customers and communities. Symbolic support is not enough – we will take action."