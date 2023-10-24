H&M relaunches make-up range with Raoúl Alejandre

Fashion retailer H&M is reimagining its H&M Beauty cosmetics range for autumn 2023 in partnership with renowned make-up artist Raoúl Alejandre.

The relaunched own-branded H&M Beauty make-up line rolls out this month with a new range of mascaras, blush, and lipsticks, offering new high-quality vegan formulas that are “sleeker and better than ever before”.

In a statement, H&M said that the line has been given a total makeover on the inside and outside, with products featuring skin-loving ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid and vitamin E.

In addition, key products in the line, including the Volume Icon Lash mascara and Satin Icon lipstick, are packaged in new crimson packaging, highlighting H&M’s signature red colour as a mark of “must-have quality”.

H&M Beauty ‘Make Up Stories’ campaign Credits: H&M

Commenting on the collaboration, Alejandre, said in a statement: “I feel honoured and excited to be able to bring my point of view to this partnership. I love the team members I am working with as they inspire me to push my artistry in a direction that is fresh and timeless while still making a statement. I’m ready to bring innovative and exclusive techniques to this collaboration.”

The new make-up range will launch globally with a bold and refreshing campaign titled ‘Make Up Stories,’ which portrays make-up as the start of every big and memorable moment.

H&M adds that its colour cosmetics range will expand its offering throughout 2024.

