H&M’s outlet concept Afound expands into beauty

The H&M Group’s outlet concept, Afound, which launched in June 2018, now also offers a range of beauty products, giving existing and new customers the chance to “find their favorite products at a great price”.

Initially, 1,000 articles have been selected within categories such as makeup, fragrance, hair and skincare. The brand portfolio consists of internal brands within the H&M Group as well as well-known external brands like Isadora, Babyliss, Beautyblender, Real Techniques and Revitalash.

“We are excited about expanding our assortment within beauty and to offer our customers the opportunity to find their favorite products at discounted prices 365 days a year. Adding Beauty to existing categories Fashion and Lifestyle gives us the opportunity to broaden the relation with our customers and make sure that we can deliver according to their needs,” explained Afound managing director Joanna Hummel in a brief statement.

The H&M Group started Afound in June 2018 with several brick and mortar stores as its first outlet concept, meant for the domestic market. Only two weeks later, a Swedish online shop followed. But already two months later, in August 2018, Afound sold its articles via iconic Parisian concept store Colette.

After revising its strategy and focusing on the internet, the off-price marketplace opened its first online shop outside of Sweden in October 2019 in the Netherlands; a physical store followed in Utrecht in November. In May 2020, Afound then started its first marketplaces in Germany and Austria.