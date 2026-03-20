H&M strengthens sportswear offering with Barcelona launch of new running collection

Madrid – H&M presented its new collection for runners this Thursday, March 19, at what the Swedish fashion multinational described as an “unprecedented global event in Barcelona”. The menswear and womenswear collection strengthens the brand's position in the increasingly strategic sportswear segment. It further specialises the offering of its H&M Move line, while also advancing the strategy of “building community” around the sports-focused brand.

The event, titled “H&M Moves Barcelona”, was held at the Los Tinglados venue in the port of Barcelona’s La Barceloneta district. FashionUnited was invited by H&M to attend the presentation. The retailer’s dual ambitions for this new running collection were clear from the outset. The programme was organised in two parts: a presentation for media and key figures detailing the unique aspects of the latest H&M Move collection for runners; followed in the afternoon by a large-scale 5K race, organised in collaboration with some of Barcelona's leading running communities.

From left to right, Marie Fredros, head of design at H&M Move, and Robin Wrangel, product developer for its menswear line. Credits: H&M Move.

On Thursday morning, we attended the initial presentation event. H&M Move’s design managers, Marie Fredros, head of the design department for H&M's sportswear brand, and Robin Wrangel, product developer for its menswear line, detailed the key aspects and unique features of the new collection for runners. This was followed by a panel discussion titled “Running Shapes Culture”. The panel was moderated by Martha Pazienti Caidan, a BBC radio presenter and founder of the Tempo London running club. Panellists included Elly Philps, a trend expert from WGSN; Alex Boisset, co-founder of the Spanish healthy snack brand B3tter Foods and founder of its B3tter Run Club; Spanish designer Pepa Salazar; and Fredros from H&M Move. The discussion explored how sport, fashion and community converge in running, particularly through the rise of running clubs. It also examined how this collection was designed to respond to this combination of elements and new realities to “connect” with consumers.

Presentation event for the new H&M Move running collection in Barcelona, March 19, 2026. Credits: H&M Move.

Presentation event for the new H&M Move running collection in Barcelona, March 19, 2026. Credits: H&M Move.

Presentation event for the new H&M Move running collection in Barcelona, March 19, 2026. Credits: H&M Move.

“Raising the standard of accessible activewear begins with precision in the design process,” stressed Marie Fredros, head of design for H&M Move line. She added that the Swedish firm's sportswear brand has sought to deepen its specialisation with collections like this latest one for runners. This presents a challenge, as the products must be not only aesthetically pleasing but also commercially competitive. They must meet the demands of a specialised consumer, not a general audience. This audience knows what it wants and can clearly distinguish if a product meets the technical specifications required for a sport like running. Regarding this collection, Fredros noted, “from the weight of the fabric to the placement of pockets and seams, every detail has been considered to ensure comfort over long distances.”

Now on sale in Spain

Coinciding with the presentation and panel discussion, the new H&M Move running collection went on sale this Thursday, March 19. It is available exclusively in Spain through the chain's online store and in select physical stores. H&M used this early launch to highlight the country's role as the global presentation location for the collection. The international launch will follow, with the collection becoming available online and in select H&M stores globally from next Thursday, March 26.

Menswear look from the new H&M Move running collection. Credits: H&M Move.

Womenswear look from the new H&M Move running collection. Credits: H&M Move.

Regarding the collection itself and the design details mentioned by Fredros and Wrangel, the most notable feature is its colour palette. It is so subtle it might go unnoticed. The collection moves away from the typical fluorescent and neon tones favoured by most running brands. The usual high-intensity blues, yellows, greens and pinks are replaced by a symphony of soft dusty pinks, aquamarine blues and butter yellows for the womenswear collection. The menswear collection features whites, blacks and a range of muted greys and greenish-greys. This colour spectrum is complemented by strategic reflective details to ensure runners' visibility. The brand has also catered to its specialised audience with features like pockets designed for mobile phones or headphones; back straps on trousers and leggings for tying up T-shirts during an “intense run”; and perforations in the T-shirts for attaching race numbers.

Presentation event for the new H&M Move running collection in Barcelona, March 19, 2026. Credits: H&M Move.

“The collection includes technical garments such as shorts, tops, sports bras and lightweight gilets, as well as accessories designed to accompany runners in different conditions and training moments,” H&M management summarised regarding the new H&M Move running collection. When designing each piece, the aim was to maintain “a minimalist aesthetic that combines functionality and style.”

A 5K race along La Barceloneta beach

The second part of the global presentation in Barcelona took place in the afternoon. The Los Tinglados venue, where the collection was displayed, served as the start and finish line for a 5K race. H&M organised the race in collaboration with some of Barcelona's most active running clubs, including Itinerari, Running Club Barcelona and Revel. The route ran along the breakwaters of the port of Barcelona, at the foot of the iconic W Barcelona hotel. More than 200 people participated, including local and international runners, content creators and athletes.

Presentation event for the new H&M Move running collection in Barcelona, March 19, 2026. Credits: H&M Move.

Presentation event for the new H&M Move running collection in Barcelona, March 19, 2026. Credits: H&M Move.

Presentation event for the new H&M Move running collection in Barcelona, March 19, 2026. Credits: H&M Move.

After the race, H&M continued to foster a sense of community, a key goal for its H&M Move activations and running collections. The brand offered all participants the chance to recover at the Los Tinglados venue. A “Move Workout Bar” serving drinks and snacks had been available since the morning. There was also a “Move Recovery Hub” where runners could take “revitalising” ice baths or participate in guided massage and stretching sessions for muscle recovery.

“Reflecting the diverse and growing running culture in the city, the race took place along the Barceloneta and culminated in a post-run gathering at the iconic Los Tinglados space, reinforcing the social and community aspect of running in the city,” highlighted H&M Move management. The activation “is framed at the intersection of running, fashion and communities” and “celebrates Barcelona's running communities at a key moment in the city's marathon season.”