H&M Studio to join Copenhagen Fashion Week

Swedish retailer H&M has confirmed that it will join Copenhagen Fashion Week’s digital edition next month to showcase its H&M Studio spring/summer 2021 collection.

H&M Studio will showcase a digital presentation for its direct-to-consumer collection as part of the official schedule of Copenhagen Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 2.

Cecilie Thorsmark, chief executive at Copenhagen Fashion Week, said in a statement: “We are happy that H&M have chosen to show their H&M Studio SS21 collection in Copenhagen as it continues to emphasise the importance of Copenhagen Fashion Week as a key global fashion week, for both its showcase of the leading Nordic brands and its dedicated focus on positive change in the fashion industry.”

The upcoming edition of Copenhagen Fashion week will be digital-only due to the development of Covid-19 and recent restrictions in Denmark. More than thirty brands will take place this season including Ganni, 7 Days Active, Rixo, Gestuz, Nynne, Day Birger et Mikkelsen, Designers’ Nest, Holzweiler and Samsøe Samsøe. Copenhagen Fashion Week takes place digitally from February 2-4.

Image: courtesy of H&M; H&M Studio autumn/winter 2020