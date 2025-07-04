H&M turns to AI ‘digital twins’ in new campaign, as fashion grapples with blurred realities

Fast‑fashion giant H&M has become the latest retailer to put artificial intelligence at the centre of its marketing, releasing a campaign that replaces flesh‑and‑blood models with photorealistic “digital twins” posed against stylised backdrops of cityscapes. The first tranche of images, unveiled on 2 July, forms part of a broader experiment the Swedish group says will run into the autumn.

“We’re exploring emerging technologies like generative AI to amplify creativity and re‑imagine how we showcase fashion… while staying true to H&M’s style‑led, human‑centric identity,” said Jörgen Andersson, the retailer’s chief creative officer.

Generative imagery promises a potent mix of speed and cost efficiency. Zalando, Europe’s largest online‑only fashion platform, claims AI has already cut its campaign lead times from up to eight weeks to as little as four days and reduced costs by 90 per cent, according to Reuters. Analysts say the prize for incumbents is the ability to refresh product pages and social media feeds at a cadence set by TikTok trends rather than studio availability.

Yet the technology is rearranging the creative pecking order. “I am super‑excited to explore AI alongside my own photography — it’s an interesting tool to add to our creative toolbox,” said Johnny Kangasniemi, whose lens work now sits next to his prompt engineering on H&M’s credits. Some ndustry observers argue the photographer’s role is shifting from shutter‑operator to art‑director‑in‑chief, curating datasets and correcting machine hallucinations rather than adjusting lighting rigs.

Such shifts come with reputational risk. Almost 90 per cent of consumers want brands to disclose when an image has been AI‑generated, according to recent Getty Images research. H&M says its digital models are clearly tagged, and that the real‑world talent retains ownership and a revenue share, a stance welcomed by model Vanessa Moody, who called the arrangement “professional, collaborative and transparent”.

Still, skeptics warn that deepfake tools are maturing faster than corporate governance. Legal advisers point to unresolved questions around likeness rights, data provenance and the potential erosion of diversity if brands default to algorithmically “perfected” bodies, noted The Fashion Law.

For now, H&M is betting that novelty outweighs unease. Further AI‑assisted “drops” are planned for later this year, which were created in collaboration with Swedish tech firm Uncut, said India Retailing. Whether shoppers embrace the pixel as readily as the actual garments will determine if the experiment becomes a permanent fixture, or a footnote in fashion’s digital transition.