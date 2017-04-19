Halfpenny London launching on Net-a-Porter

British luxury occasional wear and bridal brand, Halfpenny London is launching a capsule collection on Net-a-Porter for spring/summer.

Known for its interchangeable wedding separates as a luxurious alternative to the traditional wedding gown, Halfpenny London’s capsule collection on the e-tailer consists of 10-pieces including dresses, skirts, tops and a coat, aimed to fulfill all nuptial needs from the ceremony to the pre/post wedding dinner outfit.

Highlights includes the ‘Ozzie’ soft sheer tulle skirt that features a long train adorned with handmade 3D organza and ostrich feather flowers, which can be paired with the numerous tops including the elegant long sleeve option or an Italian silk organza top that ties at thew back with a bow.

There are also three dresses in the capsule collection including a matte crepe design with a low plunge neckline and delicate spaghetti straps, as well as a bridal gown featuring a square draped sleeve and pockets of its gathered dropped waist skirt that creates dramatic volume and movement.

Each piece of the Halfpenny London collection is made in London using refined fabrics to create innovative tailored silhouettes, alongside its flagship boutique and atelier based in Bloomsbury.

Founded in 2005 by Kate Halfpenny, Halfpenny London has become known as one of the leading British luxury bridal brands that offer something unique for women searching for more than just an average wedding dress.

Prices for the capsule collection on Net-a-Porter start from 550 pounds for a top to 1,000 pounds for the skirts, with dresses starting at 850 pounds.

Images: courtesy of Halfpenny London