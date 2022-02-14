Hanky Panky empowers women with style and comfort

Hanky Panky is taking the UK by storm. With a new e-commerce platform, debut flagship store and an extensive portfolio of luxury wholesale partners such as Net-A-Porter, Harrod’s, Selfridges, Frasers and Matches Fashion – nothing is stopping this high-end lingerie brand.

Founded in 1977 by New York-based duo Gale Epstein and Lida Orzeck, Hanky Panky is home to ‘The World’s Most Comfortable Thong®’ and is loved by celebrities Rihanna, Cameron Diaz and Cher. Hanky Panky’s one size fits most thong has become so popular across multi-generations that it sells, on average, one every 10 seconds across the world, totalling more than 46.5 million pairs.

Hanky Panky’s mission to “uplift and lift up all the versions of you” is embodied across its entire range of premium underwear and loungewear. With millions of fans from more than 70 countries relying on the brand for its comfort, bold colours and prints, as well as its made-to-last quality.

At the heart of Hanky Panky is its handcrafted approach to lingerie and premium fabrics. From the buttery soft Signature Lace (exclusively copyrighted 100% nylon stretch lace, which is super-soft and stretches to move with your body) to the lightweight, super-soft, jersey knit fabric (crafted from responsibly-grown luxury SUPIMA cotton fibre).

First look: Hanky Panky Holiday 2022 collection

Hanky Panky debuts five seasonal print and colour collections a year and has unveiled the first look of its Holiday 2022 collection, a rich and indulgent line spanning from knickers to sleepwear in a colour palette of red, blue, pink, and purple.

The Holiday 2022 collection features new exclusive prints: including 'Cherry Bomb,' a fun print with sweet cherries on black and white polka dot jersey available on all classic knicker silhouettes and a sleep set. Furthermore, Hanky Panky's Signature Lace has been given a seasonal makeover with red candy canes on its Original and Low Rise thong and boyshorts. The cross-dyed leopard print in black and tulip pink features on all retro-inspired silhouettes from the bralette, thong, chemise and vikini to the classic thong, boyshorts, and French brief.

Joanne Bolton, Brand Manager at Hanky Panky UK, said: “This is a really exciting time for Hanky Panky. We have a fantastic distribution network, and an incredible range for the festive session. I am most looking forward to our gifting collection - featuring our iconic thong that fits a size 6 - 16. It's the perfect gift!”

Hanky Panky launches across all channels in the UK

2021 was a big year for Hanky Panky with the underwear brand launching a dedicated e-commerce website in the UK and opening its first store worldwide in Bluewater shopping centre, Kent in November.

The Hanky Panky store stocks the brand’s largest collection in the UK and offers customers a seamless experience, with expert lingerie advisors on hand to answer any questions from fit to design and sizing, and gifting wrapping available free of charge with every purchase.

For more information on Hanky Panky and its Holiday 2022 collection, book an appointment with Joanne at CM Delta - joanne@cmdelta.com.