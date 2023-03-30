Harrods to open Prada Caffé pop-up until end of 2023

Nine years after Prada launched its Pradasphere at Harrods, a temporary exhibition and café celebrating the brand’s 100 year anniversary, Prada is back with one of its favoured concepts: the Prada Caffé.

The luxury department store will open the Caffé doors on Friday, where the fashion house is serving breakfast, lunch, dinner, small bites and aperitivo, all in signature Prada interiors, until the end of 2023.

The interior is inspired by Prada’s flagship Milanese boutique in the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, which is housed near the Duomo and first opened in 1913. Prada Caffè promises a taste of Milan in Knightsbridge with black-and-white chequered flooring, echoing the brand’s iconic monochrome designs and velvet sofas in the season’s pale green, from which guests can admire the floral bas-reliefs that decorate the walls.

In a statement Harrods said all the tableware is original and exclusive, selected by Prada to complement the surroundings: pale-blue Japanese porcelain with a contrasting double black line and crystal glasses featuring the quintessentially Prada triangle motif.

Prada’s previous pop-ups at Harrods showcased the brand’s heritage in architecture, art, cinema and sport. Now Miuccia Prada can add culinary stalwart to the list.