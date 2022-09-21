Harrods to showcase "Wonderful World of Dior" at Christmas

Harrods and the house of Dior share a long history of events and partnerships, and this holiday season will see multiple activations of the French luxury brand across the iconic department store.

Dior will ‘take over’ 44 of Harrods windows, showcasing its product categories across beauty, fashion and home in a gingerbread house-themed display.

Pietro Beccari, chairman and chief executive officer of Christian Dior Couture, told WWD: “We have never led a collaboration of this scale with a department store. This is an absolute first, and along with the unprecedented exhibition there will be surprises and exclusivities on every floor: from monumental illuminations to entrancing shop windows animating the legendary facade, from two exclusive pop-ups to Café Dior, imagined specially for the event.”

On the ground floor, Harrods Beauty Halls will host the Dior Spectacular Beauty Pop-up from 18 November to 2nd January. Harrods said customers can expect “a golden, sparkling space filled with exclusive beauty goodies including the awe-inspiring Dior Advent Calendar, which contains 24 fragrance, make-up and skincare miniatures.”

From 15-24 December a personalisation pop-up will open on the second floor, for personalising gifts with engraving, wrapping and embroidery.

Holiday spirit

Harrods is renowned for its expansive Christmas offer, with a dedicated Christmas World found on its lower ground floor. Here everything from festive foliage and Christmas trees to decorations and gift ideas can be found.