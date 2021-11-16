Harry Styles launches beauty brand

British singer Harry Styles on Tuesday confirmed the launch of his beauty brand, called Pleasing.

Rumours of the business venture first came alight when a trademark for the company name Pleased As Holdings Ltd was filed last May, but no confirmation of product categories was announced, other than operating in the perfume and cosmetics space.

In an interview with Dazed & Confused Styles said “It’s starting with nail polish, because that was kind of the birth of what it was for. During the pandemic it felt like it was so much more than nail polish. I think the essence of Pleasing is finding those little moments of joy and showing them to people.”

The first products include a nail polish, available in a set of four for 59 euros, as well as a serum called the Pleasing Pen, which features a steel roller for lips and eyes costing 27 euros, both are available from the brand’s online store.

For the brand’s first-ever drop, the company partnered with Nest, a nonprofit supporting the responsible growth and creative engagement of the artisan & maker economy to build a world of greater gender equity and economic inclusion.