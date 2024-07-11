Haute athleisure: Jacquemus reimagines Nike as Paris prepares for Olympic Games

Nike and Simon Porte Jacquemus have unveiled their third collaborative collection, blending fashion with athletic wear in a nod to Paris, host city of this summer's Olympic Games. The partnership, which began in 2022, continues to push boundaries between performance and style.

The latest offering includes 10 lifestyle pieces, from tracksuits to statement bras, alongside a new iteration of Nike's Air Max 1 sneaker. The collection's standout item, the Le Swoosh bag—a handbag fashioned from Nike's iconic logo—returns in new colourways and will be available through select Nike retailers for the first time.

Jacquemus, known for his minimalist aesthetic, cited daily Parisian life and Nike's athletic heritage as inspirations. "This collection is a mix of sport, fashion and culture in the most beautiful city in the world," he said, alluding to the spotlight Paris will enjoy during the Olympics.

The collaboration comes at a time when sportswear giants are increasingly partnering with luxury designers to capture a broader market. While Nike has seen recent challenges, including inventory issues and slowing sales in China, such high-profile collaborations could help reinvigorate consumer interest.

The collection's launch is accompanied by a short film, "J'aime Paris," marking Jacquemus' directorial debut. The campaign features a diverse cast including tennis legend Serena Williams and actress Juliette Binoche, aiming to showcase a cross-section of global athletics and French culture.

With its red, white, blue, and silver colour palette, the collection pays homage to France while tapping into the patriotic fervour likely to sweep the nation during the Olympic Games. This strategic timing could provide a boost for both brands as Paris becomes the focus of global attention.

The Nike x Jacquemus collection will be released in stages, starting July 10 on Jacquemus' platforms, followed by availability on Nike's channels from July 23.