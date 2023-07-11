Haute Couture FW23: inspiration for costume jewelry – in pictures
As fantastical and surrealistic as it can be, the Haute Couture collections always provide plenty of inspiration for the world of costume jewelry. For fw23 the major trend was to show earrings, cuffs, necklaces and head-pieces that were oversized and opulently embellished.
Armani Privé
Earrings with a gold-colored setting and crystals of various sizes; a clear Lucite center rose motif and an onyx stone clasp.
Celia Kritharioti
An oversized silver ear piece embellished with clear and opaque stones in shades of pink.
Sara Chraïbi
An oversized gold colored circular ear piece with three extra-long strands of gold beads.
Georges Hobeika
A butterfly shaped earring with clear crystals and pink glass wings set in gold.
Stéphane Rolland
An oversized gold-colored ear piece in a floral design embellished with red sequins.
Schiaparelli – Daniel Roseberry
A shoulder duster earring with a round clasp embellished with clear crystals and sculpted red clay shapes.
Valentino – Pierpaolo Piccioli
Extra long crystal earrings with clear crystal clasps and four strands of clear and red crystals.
Schiaparelli – Daniel Roseberry
Oversized cuffs in a variety of shapes and materials, mostly carved and embellished wood.
Jean Paul Gaultier - Julien Dossena
A silvery laurel leaf Grecian style headdress.
Sara Chraïbi
A five layered gold-colored choker embellished with bugle beads and an elaborate headpiece covered in pearls.