Haute Couture Week kicks off digitally in Paris

While Covid-19 has forced Haute Couture Week to host digitally for its spring/summer 2021 couture season, the official schedule confirms that 28 houses are set to participate.

Haute Couture Week takes place from today, January 25 until January 28 and will feature Chanel, Dior, Giambattista Valli, Giorgio Armani Privé, Iris Van Herpen, Valentino , and Viktor and Rolf.

While the current coronavirus challenges has forced Jean-Paul Gaultier to postpone its one-off couture collection by Sacai’s Chitose Abe, and London-based couture and ready-to-wear label Ralph and Russo to cancel its presentation , there are still many anticipated launches.

Kim Jones will make his womenswear debut for Fendi Couture on January 27 with a show that will be livestreamed on the Italian brand’s website and social media channels. Jones who was appointed as artistic director of haute couture, ready-to-wear and fur collections for women at Fendi in September has teased pearl-encrusted chiffon and elaborate jewellery.

Alber Elbaz will also make his long-awaited return to fashion as an invited guest member of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode with his joint venture with Richemont, AZ Factory. Elbaz’s new luxury label, described as offering “real solutions for today’s women” will present its first products on January 26.

Other newcomers to the schedule include 24-year-old Charles de Vilmorin, making his couture debut less than a year after launching his label on January 27, and S.R.Studio.LA.CA. by Sterling Ruby on January 28.

There are 10 Haute Couture members participating this season - Alexandre Vauthier, Alexis Mabille, Chanel, Christian Dior, Giambattista Valli, Julien Fournié, Franck Sorbier, Maison Margiela, Schiaparelli, and Stéphane Rolland.

In addition, there are five corresponding members including Fendi Couture, Giorgio Armani Privé, Iris Van Herpen, Valentino, and Viktor and Rolf, alongside 13 invited members - Aelis, AZ Factory, Aganovich, Azzaro Couture, Charles de Vilmorin, Christophe Josse, Imane Ayissi, Julie De Libran, Rahul Mishra, Rvdk Ronald Van Der Kemp, S.R. Studio. LA.CA., Yuima Nakazato, and Ulyana Sergeenko.

The Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode also added that four Haute Joaillerie Houses have joined the event calendar this week - Anna Hu, Boucheron, Chanel Joaillerie, and De Beers.

