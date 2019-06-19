Havaianas and Happy Socks partner to create a colorful summer collection

If there’s one thing that Happy Socks and Havaianas both know how to do well, it’s colorful footwear. The Brazilian flip-flop brand has teamed up with the Swedish socks and underwear label to create a bright and cheerful capsule collection for summer. Together, the brands are releasing a series of box sets with assorted flip-flops and split-toe socks, which will be available on each brand’s websites.

According to the brand’s website, the collection is inspired by “the snowy landscapes of Sweden and the sunny beaches of Brazil” and includes three exclusive designs to capture the spirit of both brands. Each set — which is available for 38 USD — includes one pair of flip-flops and one pair of socks, featuring matching prints.

Image: Happy Socks