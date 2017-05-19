Havaianas partners with luxury brands for charity

The humble Havaiana flip-flop is launching a multi-faceted influencer campaign, partnering with a series of luxury brands and celebrities for charity Women for Women International.

The Brazil-based company announced it will collaborate with brands including Aquazzura, DSquared2, Manolo Blank and Swarovski. It will also work with directional designers Mary Katrantzou, milliner Stephen Jones and Simone Rocha. Elsewhere the company will partner with models Arizona Muse and Naomi Campbell.

The collaborations are part of an effort to raise funds for charity Women for Women International which supports women survivors of war. The Havaiana partnerships will create one-off objects which will then be auctioned on July 1st on www.havaianas.com.

Photo credit: Havaianas x DSquared2, Stephen Jones