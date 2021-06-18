Havaianas presents the first International Free Feet Day

This 21 st June is the first ever “International Free Feet Day”! The iconic Brazilian footwear brand wants everyone to embrace the long-anticipated summer. So, cast your shoes and socks aside and let your toes feel the benefit!

The pandemic has seen people opting for the freedom of more casual attire, both at home and in the office, and what could be more liberating than an open shoe? Havaianas is the world leader in flip flops and celebrates its 60 th anniversary next year. It has invited several international companies to join in Free Feet Day, such as Caroline Hirons, Hello, HATCH Comms, The Fifth Agency, IPC Media and more, providing free flip flops to employees and influencers all over the world.

Guillaume Prou, Havaianas EMEA president, says: “In our offices we all wear Havaianas throughout the summer. For us it’s the best way to work, in comfort and style, and, since we’ve seen so many people using our flip flops to work from home, so why not encourage everyone to work in the Havaianas way, in Havaianas even in the office?”

Havaianas social media will be showcasing all the Free Feet on June 21 st , so why not join in?

freeyourfeet