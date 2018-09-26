Heidi Klum and Amazon team up for new shoppable fashion program

German super model Heidi Klum and Amazon will team up to create a new, shoppable fashion program for Amazon Prime Video. The plan is to cast young, promising designers from all over the world to give them a chance to enter the fashion world. And there is a shopping aspect too: Viewers can buy the items shown even while the show is streaming and have them delivered by Amazon just two days later.

“What we’ve never had before is doing something for the designers. Yes, you can win the show and you get the 100,000 dollars at the end, but really, it is so hard to break into this industry because normally you need someone who backs you. So it’s hard for them to have clothes walking down the runway and then to have someone possibly buying your stuff. To get to that point takes forever, if you even get to that point,” enthused the 45-year old multitalent in an interview with WWD.

Klum just finished her sixth season as a judge on “America’s Got Talent” and “Project Runway”, which she hosted for 16 seasons. Apart from having her own lingerie line, Klum also just signed on as the first US ambassador for UK beauty supplement Perfectil that will see her as face of the brand’s media campaigns.

The new fashion show on Amazon Prime Video, which she will develop together with fashion consultant and “Project Runway” mentor Tim Gunn, will reach 200 countries and can be streamed by viewers on their laptops. They can order the designs seen directly and have them home delivered through the Amazon network in two days.

“Heidi and I are in a cloud. Right now we’re huddling, we’re working on the creative, it’s a dream, and it’s Amazon,” said Gunn when speaking to Page Six at the Tribeca TV Festival on Sunday. “Think fashion at the highest level,” he hinted at the show’s concept, which has yet to be finalised but will have a competition format.

Klum, who calls herself an “ideas person”, is already thinking up a storm and putting all her energies into the new show, even though taping will not start until next year. “I’m ready for a new baby that I want to make just as amazing if not better [than “Project Runway”],” she commented.

Photo: Lidl / “esmara by Heidi Klum”