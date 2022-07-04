Helene Galwas SS2023 HEAT

It's getting hot! The new capsule collection "Heat" by Helene Galwas celebrates exactly this. Hot summer days in the big city, feeling the immersion in the urban jungle, breathing the rhythm and speed of urban vibes and enjoying life. And all this with a focus on sustainability, slow fashion and maximum modern lines.

The collection of the NEW FACES AWARD winner 2020 is inspired by modern urbanism, complex architecture and lines in skillful interplay and connection with nature - the Urban Jungle of our times. Contrasts such as urbanity and nature, mega city speed and slow fashion, classy black&white and vivid neon, in perfected harmony as the new rhythm of modern mankind are convincing in this unique capsule collection.

Helene Galwas, SS23

Helene Galwas, SS23

Again, the label has put a lot of emphasis on sustainability. The Reborn pieces in basic styles with purist cuts give new life to old fabrics with a new finish - keeping the conviction of "Circular Fabric Standard". As always, production takes place in the atelier in Hanover as well as in small production facilities in Poland and Portugal.

Clean lines and comfort in extra wide airy trousers, flowing dresses and cool basic looks set the tone. Also special is the use of white waffle iron piqué, ultra-light cotton-silk and bright fabrics that give grounding and earthiness as an anchor to the contrasts of the bright highlight pieces. SS 23 Highlights and new are the swimsuits, bikinis and Alena dresses in neon colours - a futuristic statement on how to cool down in the heat of everyday life.

Helene Galwas, SS23

Helene Galwas, SS23

HELENE GALWAS designs only two capsule collections a year to counteract fast fashion. Based on excellent craftsmanship and the highest quality, the pieces are made to last. All capsule collections succeed in breaking down seasonalities, fusing casual, business and evening styles - offering their customers total flexibility and freedom.

Helene Galwas, SS23

Helene Galwas, SS23