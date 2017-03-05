Hermes to customise bags

French luxury house Hermès is to offer customisable options for its Bolide 1923 handbag range. While all of its rare bags, including the Birkin and Kelly ranges are bespoke and made to order, this is the first collection with full customisable options, such as straps.

Straps including coloured leather options and metallic chains can be chosen for what was once known as the sac pour l'auto, or bag for the car.

The original Bolide was Hermès’ first bag design with a zipper, a two-year patent acquired exclusively for Hermès. The sac pour l’auto was designed as a travel bag, but in 1982 was resized to become the handbag we know today.

Owners of Hermès bags have long customised their own, with the Telegraph in 2015 documenting it as 'defacing,' citing examples of celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Tamara Ecclestone toting a series of bags with artwork, paint splashes, artist collaborations and even finger prints form their children.

With prices for a Birkin bag ranging from 7,500 to 100,000 pounds, you may prefer to keep the bag the way it is.

Photo credit:Instagram Kim Kardashian, Tamara Ecclestone