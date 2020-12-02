Heuritech launches trend forecasting platform

Heuritech, a Paris-based fashion technology company, has launched a trend forecasting platform and service.

Using the power of AI and data to scan millions of social media images, Heuritech’s analysis provides a forecast already used by leading global brands including Louis Vuitton, Dior, Moncler, and Havaianas.

The company’s cutting edge technology analyses 3 million images and videos each day on social media and can recognise more than 2000 fashion details such as textures, patterns, and prints, giving brands valuable insights on trends up to one year in advance. It can further recognise 500 Pantone colour codes.

The company aims to empower both creative and analytical teams with predictive and actionable insights, from design, to buying, to launch. It promises its new platform embraces easy to understand metrics and a trend architecture useful for collection planning.

The majority of brands and big fashion houses are data-driven and trend forecasting offers a set of tools useful for design, merchandising, and marketing teams by pulling from a centralised base of knowledge founded in sales and market data comparisons.

Image courtesy Heuritech