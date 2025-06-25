HEYANNO Spring/Summer 2026: The Anti(que) Core Collection

For Spring/Summer 2026, Heyanno returns with a collection that reads like a desert-born ballad, untamed, poetic, and deeply personal. Drawing inspiration from the spirit of the bohemian muse, this season invites the wearer to rediscover freedom as a state of being. Think nostalgic retro, second-hand vibes, weather-worn linens, sun-faded tailoring, and denim softened by time, silhouettes that wander across terrain. Each piece echoes the rhythm of a soul that resists convention and moves instinctively.

Shot against barren landscapes and framed in golden light, the lookbook captures the raw essence of the Heyanno woman, unfiltered and carefree. Below, the brand’s narrative text functions as both a moodboard and mission statement, an ode to movement, memory, and the power of not asking for permission.

Credits: HEYANNO

Feel the pulse of unknown journeys

"A season sung by a restless heart, where horizons whisper secrets carried by wind and every breath of air feels like a possibility. She is a wanderer. A wild soul. An unbothered rebel chasing wild lights before sunrise. She follows hidden trails, guided by her instinct and a carefree attitude of ‘don’t tell me what to do’."

"She gathers moments like treasures rather than things. No desire to want – but to be. Tired of looking for answers, she’s found truth within. Marching to the beat of her own drum, her heartbeat, a desire to have eyes of love and a heart full of freedom. This is a celebration of the fearless soul – of sunrise dances, starlit whispers, and the untamed joy of loud freedom. This collection is a soundtrack for those who live by their own rhythm, forever chasing horizons and never standing still."

