HEYDUDE Announces Sydney Sweeney as their Global Spokesperson

What does it mean to be a Dude? Those who know, know: being a Dude is a way of life. Specifically, the way of your life. Being comfortable in your own shoes and encouraging others to do the same.

HEYDUDE, the popular footwear brand, and Sydney Sweeney are joining forces to enlighten the masses on what it means to be a Dude. Today the brand and multi-talented entertainer announced a long-term, global partnership and unveiled HEYDUDE’s new brand campaign to create a movement of Dudes.

Two-time Emmy nominated actress and producer, Sweeney is one of the most sought-after actors of her generation, captivating global audiences with her many buzz-worthy, critically acclaimed and iconic roles. From HBO’s “Euphoria” and “White Lotus”, to Sony’s romantic comedy,“Anyone But You” which dominated box offices, to the Peabody Award-winning indie film “Reality,” which earned her a Critics’ Choice nomination. She’ll next be seen in Ron Howard’s thriller “Eden” and Apple TV+ “Echo Valley.”

Credits: HEYDUDE

Captured as the Director of Dudes in the campaign, Sweeney pulls the curtain back, showcasing who she is behind the cameras, and invites fellow Dudes, all people alike, to confidently be themselves. Revealed through a multi-pronged approach, including out-of-home advertising and coordinated social media efforts, the campaign leans into HEYDUDE’s namesake and celebrates the brand’s definition of Dude, focused on comfort, confidence and the empowering complexities of what it means to embrace all sides of self.

Sweeney will appear in HEYDUDE content, serve as a global spokesperson and invite others to be comfortable in their own shoes.

Credits: HEYDUDE

“HEYDUDE values comfort, both in the footwear space and in all aspects of life, which is a message that we can all get behind,” said Sweeney. “The brand never sacrifices style for comfort, which is why HEYDUDE’s iconic styles are my favorite shoe option whether I’m traveling or commuting to set. I’m thrilled to represent the brand in 2024 and beyond.”

“It’s not every day that a generational talent and style icon also authentically lives your brand. So, asking Sydney to join us to expand the perception of what it means to be a Dude was something we had to do,” said Terence Reilly, President of HEYDUDE. “Sydney embodies the essence of Dude by always being comfortable in her own shoes. That makes her an undeniable fit for not only our shoes but our brand.”

With a rapidly growing fanbase, the Massachusetts-based brand is quickly becoming must-have footwear for casual moments, music festivals, travel, pre- and post-activity wearing occasions and everything in between. More than two million social followers across TikTok, Instagram and Facebook have found their inner-Dude and the brand has expanded its portfolio from tried-and-true classic silhouettes to a variety of new styles, all built on the foundation of comfort and lightweight materials. These include the Wendy and Wally Slip, Wendy and Wally COMF and additional silhouettes to come this fall.