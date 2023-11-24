High school art students open second hand clothing shop in Antwerp

A new second-hand clothes shop opened on the Eilandje in the north of the city of Antwerp, Belgium on Friday November 24. The store, entitled ‘Kwik Shop’ is operated by pupils of secondary education institution Kunstkaai and they also completely furnished the shop themselves, as per Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws (HLN).

The project was launched by seventh year students of the Design & Expo+ programme (the decor and window display course) at the Kunstkaai secondary art school.

The students transformed the old office buildings of Antwerp’s dock workers into the Kwik Shop. You will find second-hand clothes, accessories and limited edition own designs that are affordable for everyone.

Antwerp high school students open second hand shop

The shop is not only open to its own students, neighbours and passers-by are also welcome. You can buy something in the Kwik Shop from as little as 2 euros and the most expensive item is 16 euros.

The opening night of the ‘Kwik Shop’ took place on Friday 24 November from 4.30pm to 8pm CET. Students provided visitors with advice on outfits and products.

The shop is open on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 12.15 to 12.55 pm. Groups of five or more people can also visit the shop by appointment. To do so, people can send a message to the Instagram page 'Kwikshop 7'.