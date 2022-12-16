Hitting the slopes this winter?

If you’re heading in search of snow days this season, you’ll need gear you can rely on, no matter what the conditions. Prepare for the season ahead with our new best-in-class avalanche packs designed to make the most of your light and fast mountain adventures.

The Soelden & Sopris Pro avalanche pack feature the next-gen Alpride E2 Airbag System; delivering improved performance in an even more lightweight and compact package for advanced backcountry travel. The Alpride E2 is the most advanced electronic avalanche airbag system ever created, using supercapacitor technology and an easy-to-use design for extreme reliability and safety. The system can be recharged in 20 minutes and will recharge on-the-go with AA batteries in just 40. Unlike gas powered alternatives this system can be easily deactivated and stowed for transit.

Picture: Osprey, SoeldenPro AvyAir BagPack, courtesy of the brand

Whether you're skinning in to remote destinations or dropping in by heli, the snow-tuned features provide an incredibly secure fit for your most epic descents while our superior fit and gender-specific sizing make for stable and more efficient movement in the mountains. Highly durable, bluesign® approved recycled main body fabrics promise uncompromising performance in technical terrain while a snow-shed backpanel prevents clumping in the deepest powder stashes. With other snow-centric features, from an integrated helmet carry to ski/snowboard attachment points, you'll be able to move in the backcountry with confidence.

Picture: Osprey, courtesy of the brand