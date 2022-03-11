Hiya – Jordanian modest fashion for the European market

Jordan is a country many might know from Petra and the dead sea. But did you know that Jordan has a large apparel manufacturing industry?

Jordan’s apparel industry

The fashion and apparel sector in Jordan is characterized by culture, however at the same time trends and quality is well represented as the long manufacturing experience in Jordan has resulted in high quality products and continuous growth of the sector.

Next to sportswear and corporate wear, Jordan is also a source of smaller manufacturers that are specialised in developing and producing Islamic wear and modest wear collections. Over the years these manufacturers have ambitiously conquered surrounding markets with their high-quality products and unique designs.

The story behind Hiya

The next phase of the Jordan export ambitions has arrived as they are ready to broaden the horizon and look towards new markets. The Centre for the Promotion of Imports from developing countries (CBI), an initiative from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, has started an export development programme in 2019 to work with a group of carefully selected Islamic wear specialists in Jordan to support and develop a new fashionable modest wear brand called Hiya. This brand is created by a consortium of professional Jordanian manufacturers and designed especially for the international and EU market. This was done in close collaboration with Dutch consultants and a successful modest fashion designer and vendor, who also sells the Hiya collection in her web shop .

With this collective of manufacturers the brand Hiya not only represents the strength of each factory but also the Jordanian culture and heritage. The Hiya collection will inspire you with a unique signature and a sustainable approach combined in fashionable designs and materials.

Launching the first collection

The new Hiya collection will be launched during the London Muslim Shopping Festival on the 26th & 27th of March at the London ExCeL International Exhibition Centre. You are invited to visit us at booth G22 or see us at the fashion show during the fair.