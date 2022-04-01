Sandals reduce nitrogen

The Dutch sandal brand Hol* Sh!t is tackling the nitrogen problem in the Netherlands with a revolutionary sole. After lengthy and intensive trials, in which both the sandal brand and young students from the University of Farmers of Agoura Hill California were closely involved, the good news finally arrived. As a result of a completely new and proprietary technique, it is possible to make the soles of Hol*Sh!t sandals from fermented manure.

By recycling manure via a specially designed system, it can be prepared for the production of soles. By not letting people walk in the manure, but on the manure, the nitrogen problem can be greatly reduced. The pigheaded sandal brand also believes that it can offer a (partial) solution to the housing shortage as a result of the nitrogen measures. The results of this groundbreaking research have already been shared with the climate ministers Jetten and de Jonge of public housing.