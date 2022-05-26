Holiday 2022 trends: shimmer and shine
After a few seasons of comfort clothes, designers for FW22 delighted in showing a myriad of styles in iridescent sequin sparkles, oversized paillettes, and crystal mesh, amongst other shiny surfaces. Here are the ten best looks from the runway for Holiday 2022.
16Arlington
The look: Sleeveless top and skirt in ombré blue and grey sequins
Accessories: faux fur muffler and platform boots in blue lizard leather
Designer: Marco Capaldo
Model: Cicely
Stylist: Georgia Pendlebury
Hair stylist: Sam McKnight
Makeup artist: Ammy Drammeh
Bottega Veneta
The look: Yellow satin slip dress with sequins, tulle and lace
Accessories: Opera length matching gloves, thigh high boots in metallic green, black
intrecciato woven bag, earrings and choker.
Designer: Matthieu Blazy
Model: Rhenny Alade
Stylist: Alastair McKimm
Hair stylist: Duffy
Makeup artist: Diane Kendal
Elie Saab
The look: Floor length gown with sequined embroidered top above a
chiffon skirt with strass embellishment
Accessories: Satin platform sandals
Designer: Elie Saab
Model: Lina Cruz
Stylist: Emilie Kareh
Hair stylist: Stéphane Lancien
Makeup artist: Val Garland
Erdem
The look: V neck floral sequin slip dress with long fringe
Accessories: Long white leather gloves with silver pearl embellishment and Mary-Jane shoes
Designer: Erdem Moralıoğlu
Model: Anyiel Majok
Stylist: Ib Kamara
Hair stylist: Larry King
Makeup artist: Jane Richardson
Isabel Marant
The look: Black sequined mini dress with long sleeves
Accessories: Beige leather over-the-knee boots
Designer: Isabel Marant
Model: Quinn Elin Mora
Stylist: Jane How
Hair stylist: Holli Smith
Makeup artist: Aaron de Mey
MSGM
The look: V neck strappy top and sequined pants in shades of lilac
Accessories: Point toe shoes, opera length sequined gloves, star shaped earrings
Designer: Massimo Giorgetti
Model: Michelle Laff
Stylist: Vittoria Cerciello
Hair stylist: Laurent Philippon
Makeup artist: Anne-Sophie Costa
Off-White
The look: Lime green sequined turtleneck dress under a matching
sheepskin blouson
Accessories: Fur satchel and fur trimmed sandals
Designer: Virgil Abloh
Model: Maty Fall Diba
Stylist: Ib Kamara
Hair stylist: Jawara
Makeup artist: Cecile Paravina
Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini
The look: Black tank dress with silver strass over black net
Accessories: Black leather opera length gloves, double black leather belt, cat eyeglasses, black stockings and shoes
Designer: Lorenzo Serafini
Model: Laiza Moura
Hair stylist: Jawara
Makeup artist: Kanako Takase
Stella McCartney
The look: Purple satin slip dress with silver fringe
Accessories: Crushed velvet mid-calf boots
Designer: Stella McCartney
Model: Maty Fall Diba
Stylist: Jane How
Hair stylist: Eugene Souleiman
Makeup artist: Pat McGrath
Versace
The look: Black corset with layered purple strass embellishment and
coated blue jeans
Accessories: short patent leather gloves, embellished belt with key chain, woven wristlet clutch, double chokers
Designer: Donatella Versace
Model: Mica Arganaraz
Stylist: Jacob K
Makeup artist: Pat McGrath