Holiday 2022 trends: shimmer and shine

After a few seasons of comfort clothes, designers for FW22 delighted in showing a myriad of styles in iridescent sequin sparkles, oversized paillettes, and crystal mesh, amongst other shiny surfaces. Here are the ten best looks from the runway for Holiday 2022.

16Arlington

Image: Courtesy 19Arlington FW22

The look: Sleeveless top and skirt in ombré blue and grey sequins

Accessories: faux fur muffler and platform boots in blue lizard leather

Designer: Marco Capaldo

Model: Cicely

Stylist: Georgia Pendlebury

Hair stylist: Sam McKnight

Makeup artist: Ammy Drammeh

Bottega Veneta

Image: Courtesy Bottega Veneta FW22

The look: Yellow satin slip dress with sequins, tulle and lace

Accessories: Opera length matching gloves, thigh high boots in metallic green, black

intrecciato woven bag, earrings and choker.

Designer: Matthieu Blazy

Model: Rhenny Alade

Stylist: Alastair McKimm

Hair stylist: Duffy

Makeup artist: Diane Kendal

Elie Saab

Image: Courtesy Elie Saab FW22

The look: Floor length gown with sequined embroidered top above a chiffon skirt with strass embellishment

Accessories: Satin platform sandals

Designer: Elie Saab

Model: Lina Cruz

Stylist: Emilie Kareh

Hair stylist: Stéphane Lancien

Makeup artist: Val Garland

Erdem

Image: Courtesy Erdem FW22

The look: V neck floral sequin slip dress with long fringe

Accessories: Long white leather gloves with silver pearl embellishment and Mary-Jane shoes

Designer: Erdem Moralıoğlu

Model: Anyiel Majok

Stylist: Ib Kamara

Hair stylist: Larry King

Makeup artist: Jane Richardson

Isabel Marant

Image: Courtesy Isabel Marant FW22

The look: Black sequined mini dress with long sleeves

Accessories: Beige leather over-the-knee boots

Designer: Isabel Marant

Model: Quinn Elin Mora

Stylist: Jane How

Hair stylist: Holli Smith

Makeup artist: Aaron de Mey

MSGM

Image: Courtesy MSGM FW22

The look: V neck strappy top and sequined pants in shades of lilac

Accessories: Point toe shoes, opera length sequined gloves, star shaped earrings

Designer: Massimo Giorgetti

Model: Michelle Laff

Stylist: Vittoria Cerciello

Hair stylist: Laurent Philippon

Makeup artist: Anne-Sophie Costa

Off-White

Image: Courtesy Off-White FW22

The look: Lime green sequined turtleneck dress under a matching sheepskin blouson

Accessories: Fur satchel and fur trimmed sandals

Designer: Virgil Abloh

Model: Maty Fall Diba

Stylist: Ib Kamara

Hair stylist: Jawara

Makeup artist: Cecile Paravina

Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini

Image: Courtesy Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini FW22

The look: Black tank dress with silver strass ­over black net

Accessories: Black leather opera length gloves, double black leather belt, cat eyeglasses, black stockings and shoes

Designer: Lorenzo Serafini

Model: Laiza Moura

Hair stylist: Jawara

Makeup artist: Kanako Takase

Stella McCartney

Image: Courtesy Stella McCartney FW22

The look: Purple satin slip dress with silver fringe

Accessories: Crushed velvet mid-calf boots

Designer: Stella McCartney

Model: Maty Fall Diba

Stylist: Jane How

Hair stylist: Eugene Souleiman

Makeup artist: Pat McGrath

Versace

Image: Courtesy Versace FW22

The look: Black corset with layered purple strass embellishment and coated blue jeans

Accessories: short patent leather gloves, embellished belt with key chain, woven wristlet clutch, double chokers

Designer: Donatella Versace

Model: Mica Arganaraz

Stylist: Jacob K

Makeup artist: Pat McGrath