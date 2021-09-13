Hollister launches Good Vibras programme for Latinx creators

American retailer Hollister, a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., has announced the launch of its long-term programme, Good Vibras, centred around supporting Latinx creators.

Working with a number of social media creators, Hollister will be developing a series of content and music with the goal of expanding each creators’ growth. A total of 16 Latinx individuals, spanning across a variety of entertainment categories throughout TikTok and Instagram, will be taking part in the programme to showcase their Latinx heritage.

In honour of Hispanic Heritage Month and as part of the launch of the programme, the retailer will be releasing a TikTok Latin pop/hip-hop album produced by those involved in the collective. The collective will also be working with the label on a mixture of social media content.

“We have been on an ongoing journey to amplify BIPOC voices - and listening to our Gen Z customers about how we can do so authentically has been a core component of that work,” said Kristin Scott, the global brand president at Abercrombie & Fitch Co., in a statement. “Our customers made it clear that they not only love seeing Latinx representation within the creators we work with but also wanted more programs developed specifically for the Latinx community. We are excited to provide a space that is dedicated to doing just that.”

Among the current collective, individuals include BMXer and dancer Brandon Perea and TikTok creator Cisco Viera, with each sharing a stream of partnered posts through their social media accounts featuring the hashtag #HCoPartner. Puerto Rico born artist Gale is also included in the round-up, known for his song-writing for artists like Selena Gomez and Christina Aguilera.

Gale said on the programme: “As an artist, musician and creator, it’s always been important for me to be able to share my identity and culture through my music, fashion and songwriting. It’s an honour to work alongside Hollister and collaborate with such an amazing team on this opportunity for Latinx creators to express who we are and what we stand for while being proud of where we come from.”

The retailer regularly partners with individuals relevant to its buyers, previously linking up with a number of TikTok stars for a collaboration as part of World Mental Wellness Day. Additionally, Hollister partnered with social media siblings Charli and Dixie D’Amelio on the new brand Social Tourist in a multi-year agreement. Both moves represent the brand’s efforts to represent its teen consumer.