House of Fraser re-opens two distribution centers

Troubled department store House of Fraser has seen two of its distribution centres re-open following customer order cancelations after disagreements with the company's logistics provider.

According to Drapers Hof's Milton Keynes and Wellingborough sites are operating again after a preliminary resolution with XPO Logistics, the company which owns and operates the warehouses.

Earlier this week The Times reported new owner Mike Ashley turned up in person to hold crisis talks with the company after his company Sports Direct bought House of Fraser out of administration two weeks ago.

City AM stated XPO Logistics has been left at least “30 million pounds out of pocket by the collapse of House of Fraser. It has also emerged this week that 627 jobs at the warehouses are at risk after staff were put on consultation last week.”

The collapse of House of Fraser has affected a plethora of business, including luxury handbag maker Mulberry whose share value plunged 30 percent after it said it was setting aside 3 million pounds to cover the cost of House of Fraser's troubles.

It is not clear how many customers will receive their orders and how many have been cancelled. To date the House of Fraser website remains offline with its e-commerce channels disabled.

Photo House of Fraser website